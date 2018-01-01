New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Plawecki playing an unfamiliar position Saturday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 51s
Mets C Kevin Plawecki will play first base on Saturday against the Cubs for the third time in his career.
Tweets
-
The All-Star ballot is out. Asdrubal Cabrera is on it, of course. Brandon Nimmo is not: https://t.co/TycieAHL53Blogger / Podcaster
-
The All-Star ballot is out. Asdrubal Cabrera is on it, of course. Brandon Nimmo is not: https://t.co/TycieAHL53Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SamuelGrubbs1: #JRSmithChallenge ????Player
-
Didn't realize that @jeffpaternostro had taken over the Rumble Ponies' promo operation.Show starts in 30 minutes! #LetsRumble https://t.co/73nvstFIpiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Show starts in 30 minutes! #LetsRumbleMinors
-
The next step for Callaway is to bench players not playing the right way. Conforto - who the fans love - starts at… https://t.co/DArpjUtJsvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets