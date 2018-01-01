New York Mets
Mets’ Mickey Callaway holds team meeting after latest defeat
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 2m
After a strong start to the season, the New York Mets have crashed back to earth in spectacular fashion, going 16-27 after an 11-1 start to the year. Friday's 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs was enough for rookie manager Mickey Callaway, who held a team...
