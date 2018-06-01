New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jarred-kelenic-bill-mitchell

Jarred Kelenic Gaining Momentum as the Mets Sixth Pick

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 12m

Fangraphs posted their mock draft late on Friday. In the mock, they featured a ton of notes and information, highly recommend you check it out.They mocked Jarred Kelenic to the Mets at the six

Tweets