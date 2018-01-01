New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

1st games played at field named after former Mets official

by: AP Fox Sports 8m

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. (AP) Former Mets pitcher Ron Darling was among those who attended the first softball games played at Shannon Forde Field, named for the New York public relations official who died of breast cancer in March 2016.

Tweets