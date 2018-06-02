New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets get good news as Jay Bruce back in lineup and Steven Matz set for Sunday start - NY Daily News
by: Peter Botte — NY Daily News 9m
Jay Bruce was in the lineup against the Cubs after departing Friday night’s game in the fifth inning with lower back stiffness, while Steven Matz remains slated to make his scheduled start on Sunday after leaving his previous outing early with a strained.
Tweets
-
Tonight's #Cubs Lineup: Zobrist 2B Heyward RF Bryant 3B Rizzo 1B Contreras C Schwarber LF Almora CF Russell SS… https://t.co/4kjROSCbDqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tonight's #Cubs Lineup: Ben Zobrist 2B Jason Heyward RF Kris Bryant 3B Anthony Rizzo 1B Wilson Contreras C Kyle S… https://t.co/HT5VJkUKzHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Give him ALL the awards! #PinstripePride https://t.co/TUx6cNe4fsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Live: Mickey Callaway addresses the media. #Mets https://t.co/M2Egg6RxptOfficial Team Account
-
Darling attends first games at Shannon Forde Field https://t.co/fcvvjY7YhyTV / Radio Network
-
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Cubs, 7:10 PM https://t.co/XBfMfaKgof #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets