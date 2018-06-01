New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Cubs, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 9m

Saturday, June 2, 2018 • 7:15 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, N.Y.LHP Mike Montgomery (1-1, 4.35) vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (4-0, 1.52)FOX • WOR 710 AM • 104.3 WAXQ-FM HD 2 • ESPN 1050Last n

Tweets