New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Dodgers claim left-hander P.J. Conlon from the Mets

by: AP Fox Sports 16m

DENVER (AP) The Los Angeles Dodgers have claimed left-hander P.J. Conlon from the New York Mets and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Tweets