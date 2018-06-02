New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Seth Lugo returns to bullpen as Mets stick with Jason Vargas in rotation | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 2, 2018 6:57 PM Newsday 14m

Despite four shutout innings in his start against the Cubs on Thursday, the Mets think Lugo is more valuable in the pen, for now.

Tweets