New York Mets

The Mets Police
Davey-johnson-mets-8

Guest Experiences: Mets screw up the Todd Frazier pullover givewaway

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Did they find this out TODAY? Or did they let people think they would get one, buy tickets, and schlep out to Queens? You’re not actually getting promo deliveries in only 4 hours before game time are you? Statement on tonight’s giveaway. #Mets pic.twitter

Tweets