New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Guest Experiences: Mets screw up the Todd Frazier pullover givewaway
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Did they find this out TODAY? Or did they let people think they would get one, buy tickets, and schlep out to Queens? You’re not actually getting promo deliveries in only 4 hours before game time are you? Statement on tonight’s giveaway. #Mets pic.twitter
Tweets
-
I fantasize about one day watching a baseball broadcast in which no one laments "the way the game is today."TV / Radio Personality
-
Plus Mickey is one of the few Mets in uniform. I am starting to like this guy!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Forget it Jake, it's no decision town.TV / Radio Network
-
Swing and a miss. To the 8th. Tied. To the bullpen. Gsellman.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @russelltob: Great read by @mnioannou on the @metsblog She tells it is! https://t.co/97KBiDBYKiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Runners on first and second with two out in the bottom of the 7th. 1-1 game. Nimmo is the batter. Please stand by.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets