Cosell's grandson debuts as Mets' PA announcer
by: Jesse Rogers — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 14m
Colin Cosell, the grandson of legendary sportscaster Howard Cosell, made a smooth debut Saturday night as a public address announcer for the New York Mets, a job he'll share this season with Marysol Castro.
