deGrom delivers an ace of an outing, with 13 K's

NEW YORK -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom equaled a career high with 13 strikeouts and posted his eighth straight start in which he allowed one run or fewer against the Cubs on Saturday night at Citi Field. deGrom fired seven innings of one-run ball vs. Chicago..
