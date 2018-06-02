New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-02-at-7.47.28-pm

Here’s Saturday night’s Mets uniform tops rule CBA violation

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Look, it’s not my union that agreed to this, it’s yours.   How did Matt Harvey do Saturday against the Padres? Advertisements Related

Tweets