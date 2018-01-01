New York Mets

The Score
Cubs beat Mets despite striking out 24 times

by: The Associated Press The Score 17s

NEW YORK (AP) Despite striking out 24 times, the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-1 Saturday night when pinch-hitter Javier Baez homered to cap a six-run burst in the 14th inning.Cubs reliever Luke Farrell (2-2) struck out seven in five scoreless...

