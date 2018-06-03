New York Mets

USA Today
Cubs strike out 24 times, but beat Mets 7-1 in 14 innings

by: USA Today

Despite striking out 24 times, the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-1 when pinch-hitter Javier Baez homered to cap a six-run burst in the 14th inning

