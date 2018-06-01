New York Mets

Mets Merized
Game Recap: Mets Endure Another Heartbreaker In 7-1 Extras Loss to Cubs

by: Joseph Schoedel Mets Merized Online 16s

The New York Mets (27-29) were defeated by the Chicago Cubs (32-23) in 14 innings at Citi Field by a score of 7-1.It was a pitchers duel in New York tonight with Jacob deGrom on the mound pitchi

