Mets are wasting Jacob deGrom and everyone knows it
by: Brian Lewis — New York Post 6m
Once again, Jacob deGrom was brilliant. On Saturday, he had to be near-perfect. Between the Mets’ bats turning invisible and the back end of the bullpen imploding, deGrom took a tough-luck
Team meetings and an out-of-this-world ace can't save these #Mets https://t.co/zfnz57w5IIBlogger / Podcaster
This great Jacob deGrom season is being wasted by the #Mets https://t.co/8hQHVwqLQdBlogger / Podcaster
All week I had people in my mentions saying Buddy Baumann was great and Hansel Robles was trash. Such irrational people.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @goodfundies: "He is special." Howie Rose loves Jacob deGromBlogger / Podcaster
The #Knicks and the rest of the NBA are eyeing 'the next Stephen Curry' https://t.co/4Ewjfuxn2RBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets bullpen finally did their job for awhile, and it still wasn't enough https://t.co/AwFKyNdGiCBlogger / Podcaster
