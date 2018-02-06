New York Mets

Game Recap June 2: Another No deCision

by: Alex Rosen Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 9m

Cubs 7, Mets 1 Stop me if youve heard this one before, but Jacob deGrom was brilliant once again and the Mets still somehow found a new and excruciating way to lose.

