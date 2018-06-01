New York Mets

MMN Recap: Peterson, James Both Pitch Well

by: Ryan Kolakowski

Las Vegas (24-33) 5, Reno (24-33) 4  Box ScoreTodd Frazier 3B: 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, .444/.545/.444Dominic Smith RF-1B: 1-5, RBI, KPhillip Evans SS: 1-4, 2 K, .248/.316/.511Zach B

