New York Mets

Studious Metsimus
Screen%252bshot%252b2018-06-03%252bat%252b9.51.38%252bam

This Isn't the First Time an ERA Leader Had Trouble Winning Ballgames For the Mets

by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) Studious Metsimus 9m

Jacob deGrom has been brilliant in his first dozen starts with the Mets this season.  In 72 ⅓ innings pitched, the right-hander has struck o...

Tweets