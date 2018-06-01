New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wright Takes Grounders At Citi Field
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 46s
Tim Healey of Newsday reports that David Wright took the next step in his recovery today as he started fielding grounders at Citi Field today. However, he did not start throwing yet.- Josh Fin
Tweets
-
RT @SteveGelbs: #Mets lineup Sunday, June 3 vs. Chicago-NL Brandon Nimmo – LF José Bautista – 3B Jay Bruce – RF Kevin Plawecki –… https://t.co/vwXb4bd5ftTV / Radio Network
-
This is a good story.Shoreham-Wading River product @tylerosik has gone from a victim of bullying to an MLB prospect… https://t.co/0XdjVeEdULBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BruceGamsey: @FlavaFraz21 We need your leadership! Welcome home!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @2AvSagas: *whispers* The cars are what’s clogging up Dyckman Street. https://t.co/wOHgitPhrgTV / Radio Personality
-
PEACE, LOVE & RELAY - A Music Fest To Fight Cancer coming to MCU Park on June 9th. Support a great cause & receive… https://t.co/UADNFJyAlQMinors
-
Looks like Todd Frazier will come off the DL in time for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.New York bound ✈️ ✈️Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets