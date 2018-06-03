New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10828801

Todd Frazier, Anthony Swarzak Likely To Rejoin New York Mets on Tuesday

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

Just three days after General Manager Sandy Alderson noted that he saw a silver lining for the New York Mets’ recent play, the team has gone 0-3 and scored just four runs in 26 innings agains…

Tweets