New York Mets

Mets Minors

Jarred Kelenic Gaining Momentum as the Mets Sixth Pick

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Minors 2m

Fangraphs posted their mock draft late on Friday. In the mock, they featured a ton of notes and information, highly recommend you check it out.They mocked Jarred Kelenic to the Mets at the six

Tweets