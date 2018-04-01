New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Frazier Headed to NY, Likely Activated Tuesday
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 40m
Todd Frazier tweeted that he is headed back to New York to rejoin the ball club. There has been no indication yet as to whether he will arrive in time for today's game against the Cubs, let alone
Tweets
-
RT @SteveGelbs: #Mets lineup Sunday, June 3 vs. Chicago-NL Brandon Nimmo – LF José Bautista – 3B Jay Bruce – RF Kevin Plawecki –… https://t.co/vwXb4bd5ftTV / Radio Network
-
This is a good story.Shoreham-Wading River product @tylerosik has gone from a victim of bullying to an MLB prospect… https://t.co/0XdjVeEdULBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BruceGamsey: @FlavaFraz21 We need your leadership! Welcome home!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @2AvSagas: *whispers* The cars are what’s clogging up Dyckman Street. https://t.co/wOHgitPhrgTV / Radio Personality
-
PEACE, LOVE & RELAY - A Music Fest To Fight Cancer coming to MCU Park on June 9th. Support a great cause & receive… https://t.co/UADNFJyAlQMinors
-
Looks like Todd Frazier will come off the DL in time for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.New York bound ✈️ ✈️Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets