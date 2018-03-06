New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10870207

6/3/18 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 15m

The New York Mets (27-29) found a way to set a record in their 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs (32-23) last night. The game went 14 innings, allowing Mets’ pitchers to strike out 24 Cubs’ …

Tweets