Injury updates: Frazier, Cespedes, Swarzak
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 5m
NEW YORK -- There have been few positive developments on the Mets' injury front for weeks. However, the tide seems to be turning. Manager Mickey Callaway said on Sunday that third baseman Todd Frazier is expected to come off the 10-day disabled list and..
