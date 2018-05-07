New York Mets
Mets seemingly will welcome Todd Frazier, Anthony Swarzak back this week
by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 11m
The Mets seem likely to have Todd Frazier and Anthony Swarzak back for the upcoming series against Baltimore.
Tweets
RT @SteveGelbs: Plan is for Frazier and Swarzak to be activated on Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
Plan is for Frazier and Swarzak to be activated on Tuesday.TV / Radio Personality
Frazier to be activated. Plan is for Swarzak to be activated too.Beat Writer / Columnist
Callaway: "right now our lineup is not built to face a lefty."Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets managed to embarrass themselves in the field and at the plate #nym https://t.co/O2gLp1pCwPBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Game Recap: Mets Get Swept By Cubs in 2-0 Loss https://t.co/3noECEaxVm #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
