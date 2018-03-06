New York Mets

Mets 360
Blank

Gut Reaction: Cubs 2, Mets 0 (6/3/18)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 6m

The Cubs completed a four-game sweep of the Mets with a 2-0 win Sunday afternoon. It was the first time the Mets were swept at home in a four-game series in five years and it made the team’s record…

Tweets