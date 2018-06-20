New York Mets

Fox Sports
201806031402505541163-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.98

Lester, Cubs blank Mets 2-0 for 4-game sweep

by: AP Fox Sports 9m

NEW YORK (AP) Jon Lester dominated for seven innings and Javier Baez stole home to break a scoreless tie as the Chicago Cubs blanked the New York Mets 2-0 Sunday, completing a four-game sweep and winning for the seventh time in eight games.

Tweets