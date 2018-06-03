New York Mets

USA Today
Lester, Cubs blank Mets 2-0 for 4-game sweep

by: @usatoday USA Today 5m

Jon Lester dominated for seven innings and Javier Baez stole home to break a scoreless tie as the Chicago Cubs blanked the New York Mets 2-0, completing a four-game sweep and winning for the seventh time in eight games

