Lester, Cubs blank Mets 2-0 for 4-game sweep
by: @usatoday — USA Today 5m
Jon Lester dominated for seven innings and Javier Baez stole home to break a scoreless tie as the Chicago Cubs blanked the New York Mets 2-0, completing a four-game sweep and winning for the seventh time in eight games
Remember when things were going so well? Freezing Cold Takes remembers #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets set to welcome Frazier, Swarzak back Tuesday, and there seems to still be questions about whether Cespedes wil… https://t.co/vsz41v9mqEBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets have twice lost six straight home games this year.Beat Writer / Columnist
Bryson DeChambeau is not your typical PGA Tour pro. https://t.co/rEOhnhoN3jBlogger / Podcaster
Early thoughts about baseball’s best, good and not so good https://t.co/FrUI4yl9UDBeat Writer / Columnist
Mickey Callaway twice called out his team for not playing the right way this week. Sunday, they made two bad plays… https://t.co/GvXURs9KBmBeat Writer / Columnist
