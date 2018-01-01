New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Mets

Cubs writer’s cab driver took hilarious shot at Mets on way to ballpark

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 1m

The New York Mets are widely considered to be one of the most tortured franchises in sports, and one cab driver who works in the city perfectly summed up what it feels like to be a fan of the team. On Sunday, Sahadev Sharma hopped in a taxi to head to...

Tweets