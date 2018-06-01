New York Mets

Copeland Clears Waivers, Reassigned to Binghamton

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 15m

The Mets announced that Scott Copeland cleared waivers and has accepted his outright assignment to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.Copeland was DFA'd on Friday when the Mets recalled Jose Lobaton

