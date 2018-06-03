New York Mets

Lester, Cubs Complete Sweep Of Punchless Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN

Jon Lester dominated for seven innings and Javier Baez stole home to break a scoreless tie as the Chicago Cubs blanked the New York Mets 2-0 Sunday, completing a four-game sweep.

