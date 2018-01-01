New York Mets
Javy Baez steals home as Cubs sweep Mets, finish 6-1 road trip
by: ABC News — Yahoo Sports 13m
NEW YORK -- One of the game's most exciting players was at it again as Javy Baez stole home in the seventh inning of Sunday's 2-0 win over the New York Mets, breaking a scoreless tie and leading the Chicago Cubs to a four game sweep and 6-1 road trip. "Fi
Tweets
The Mets are SEVEN Games out. That’s a real number you can’t blow off because it’s early. Jeff.Blogger / Podcaster
"It looked terrible" #mets https://t.co/ZVqcZevx4OBlogger / Podcaster
The most VALUABLE ASSETS in New York baseball. #YANKEES ESNY: https://t.co/GXCKH3LOSH #METS ESNY:… https://t.co/63d5msphkDBlogger / Podcaster
Todd Frazier, Anthony Swarzak expected be activated from DL Tuesday: https://t.co/W5KVv97gUn | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
Piling on with the post-game Mets notes https://t.co/iIIawTVsSnBlogger / Podcaster
Yoenis Cespedes set to get live-at bats, may return to Mets soon https://t.co/PXMi00fHH9Newspaper / Magazine
