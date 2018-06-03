New York Mets

The Mets Police
Piling on with the post-game Mets notes

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 33s

The Mets have lost nine of their last 11 games, including four straight…New York has lost six straight home games and is 12-17 at Citi Field this season…It’s the second time this season the Mets have dropped six consecutive games at home (also May 1-6). .

