New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-03-at-7.04.13-pm

Mickey Watch Watch: OOPS Mickey Callaway plays the New York isn’t Cleveland card

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

OOPS.  Really bad thing to say Mickey heading into 48 hours of no game to cleanse the palate.  Very very bad.  Very bad. Callaway feels like #Mets are putting a lot of pressure on themselves because “this is a tough place to play.” “This isn’t Cleveland,”

Tweets