New York Mets

Mets Minors
7518840288_img_5740-e1528111016254

MMN Recap: McNeil, Crismatt Lead Binghamton to Doubleheader Sweep

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 7m

Jeff McNeil/Photo by Jennifer Nieves Reno (25-33) 8, Las Vegas (24-34) 4 Box Score Dominic Smith 1B: 0-5, 3 K, .260/.350/.375 Zach Borenstein 2-4, K, .244/.346/.443 Phillip Evans SS: 1-4, K, .248/.314/.511 Ty Kelly 2B: 2-3, BB, .271/.344/.468 Despite...

Tweets