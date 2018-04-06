New York Mets

Mets Merized
Cut-e1528111500547

Mets Minors Recap: McNeil’s Big Day Leads Binghamton to Sweep

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 1m

Jeff McNeil/Photo by David Monseur/MiLB.com Reno (25-33) 8, Las Vegas (24-34) 4 Box Score Dominic Smith 1B: 0-5, 3 K, .260/.350/.375 Zach Borenstein 2-4, K, .244/.346/.443 Phillip Evans SS: 1-4, K, .248/.314/.511 Ty Kelly 2B: 2-3, BB, .271/.344/.468...

Tweets