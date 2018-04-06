New York Mets

Mets 360
Jeff-mcneil

Mets Minors: Jeff McNeil and the unsung prospects

by: David Groveman Mets 360 1m

At the age of 26 the left handed utility player, Jeff McNeil, is not what most people would identify as a “prospect”. The Mets originally signed McNeil in 2013 out of Long Beach State. The second b…

Tweets