New York Mets

Deadspin
Un9ha1wqsprqyq8enxwu

All Routine Groundouts Should Look Like This

by: Shawn Cooke Deadspin 4m

When you’ve reached the “playing for the Salt Lake Bees” point of your baseball career, it’s perfectly reasonable to have some fun with it. Eric Young Jr., erstwhile MLB speedster and veteran of 610 big league games over nine seasons, showed how this was.

Tweets