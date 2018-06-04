New York Mets

Minor League Mondays: 2018 MLB Draft Preview

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

While most editions of Minor League Mondays focus on a specific prospect in the New York Mets’ farm system, today will be an exception. The MLB Draft is this week, beginning tonight at 7:00 p…

