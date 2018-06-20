New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2018 MLB Draft Thread: Who Will Mets Pick?
by: Teddy Klein — Mets Merized Online 8m
It's finally here! The day of new Mets, as the first day for prospective players are drafted and new baseball careers for those whose names are called. After the abysmal year in 2017, the Mets hav
Tweets
-
Race announcer Larry Collmus talks Triple Crown: https://t.co/cDWPFiisfX | @AGrossNewsdayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Check out my new listing in Simi Valley https://t.co/TApZeMyYvnPlayer
-
I've also heard the Mets may try to cut an under-slot deal with Canadian infielder Noah Naylor at pick 6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Keith Law's 2018 Mock Draft 4.1 https://t.co/nUWIxMQC3FTV / Radio Network
-
Minors
-
Mets first-round scorecard (excluding supplemental picks) under Sandy Alderson: Some level of success: Brandon Nim… https://t.co/w3R6VKnJndBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets