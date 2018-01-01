New York Mets
Open thread: 2018 MLB Draft
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Chat about the draft’s first two rounds and what the Mets do right, wrong, or both!
Tweets
RT @B_Sakowski_PG: 6. Mets: Jarred Kelenic, of, Waukesha West HS (Wisc.)-Impact tools up and down, top prep bat on our board, legitima… https://t.co/bXG0rrapQyBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @cparisi94: @michaelgbaron Mets select the contract of Julio FrancoBlogger / Podcaster
We're going to miss the No. 6 pick to the @Mets, though ...The https://t.co/7OnvK414Jt duo of @JonathanMayo & @jimcallisMLB have both nailed first 5 picks of MLB draft. They… https://t.co/pU3h3HabT1Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: RT to win this @JdeGrom19 package, including two deGrom shirts, a replica jersey and a garden gnome. Rules:… https://t.co/0xPULhpTRVBlogger / Podcaster
#mets pick is in. Here we go….Blogger / Podcaster
The #Reds just took Jonathan India with the 5th overall pick. The #Mets are now on the clock. Some of the best avai… https://t.co/4RJzENeJShBlogger / Podcaster
