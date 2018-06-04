New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
On Baseball: Former M.L.B. Phenom Mike Moore Defies the Odds of First Overall Picks
by: TYLER KEPNER — NY Times 3m
Moore, who was picked first in 1981 by Seattle, will represent the Mariners in Monday’s draft as a rare success story among pitchers taken No. 1 overall.
Tweets
-
#mets pick is in. Here we go….Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Reds just took Jonathan India with the 5th overall pick. The #Mets are now on the clock. Some of the best avai… https://t.co/4RJzENeJShBlogger / Podcaster
-
Third baseman Jonathan India, who was heavily linked to the Mets heading into the draft, goes fifth overall to the… https://t.co/G2Zy8YOhzzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Reds just took Jonathan India with the 5th overall. The #Mets are now on the clock. Some of the best available… https://t.co/zpP3yrt0vDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Now that India is off the clock... could the Mets go with pitching? Singer is still available. Kelenic is a very good bat.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I know this violates every rule in the book, but somehow the Mets have picked Eddie Kunz again.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets