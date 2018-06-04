New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets select HS OF Kelenic with No. 6 pick

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

NEW YORK -- Seeking to add a potent hitter to a system that recently graduated outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo to the Majors, the Mets selected Wisconsin high-school outfielder Jarred Kelenic with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 Draft...

Tweets