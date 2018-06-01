New York Mets

27 local baseball players have high chances on making the MLB draft

by: Carly Vadinsky Double G Sports 5m

Through 40 rounds and over 1,000 prospects being chosen, 27 locals could find their way into being a chosen one. Over the last few years, 62 New Jersey High School players have been selected in the MLB draft. Round 1 begins Monday, June 4 at 7 pm on MLB..

