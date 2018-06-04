New York Mets

New York Post
Jarredkelenic

Mets select hot-hitting outfielder with No. 6 pick in MLB Draft

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2m

The Mets bobbed while the other teams at the top of the MLB draft weaved. For the first time in 12 years, the first five picks were college players, but that didn’t scare the Mets away from going

Tweets