New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets draft pick Jarred Kelenic can sing — sort of
by: NorthJersey — North Jersey 2m
Shortly after the Mets selected outfielder Jarred Kelenic in the first round of the MLB Draft, video surfaced of the prospect singing.
Tweets
-
My favorite prospect remaining in the #MLBDraft is South Florida LHP Shane McClanahan. He is a former Mets draft pi… https://t.co/BBm6xLOWi8Minors
-
As a Met fan, are you happy with the team's selection of Jarred Kelenic? If not, who would you have preferred?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LeboMyEggo: Recap is gonna be fun to write tonight https://t.co/hgXev3A4bgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @capnsammy: @mikemayerMMO Needed a good bounce back year after his 2017 season. Would be nice if he can get up to Binghamton by… https://t.co/yrpc03K8omBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @michaelgbaron: Follow these guys for supreme #Mets @MLBDraft info: @mikemayerMMO @PSLToFlushing @TeddyWKlein @dilipsridhar16… https://t.co/Hfon8Qp1y5Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets