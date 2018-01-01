New York Mets

North Jersey
B99752272z.1_20160627190115_000_gg0g650k.1-1

Mets draft pick Jarred Kelenic can sing — sort of

by: NorthJersey North Jersey 2m

Shortly after the Mets selected outfielder Jarred Kelenic in the first round of the MLB Draft, video surfaced of the prospect singing.

Tweets