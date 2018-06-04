New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees Angered by ESPN’s Attempts to Move Their Game
by: BILLY WITZ and KEVIN DRAPER — NY Times 8s
The Yankees are trying to get the network to reverse its decision to move their July 8 game to 8 p.m. from 1 p.m. because of the scheduling headache it would create.
Tweets
-
My favorite prospect remaining in the #MLBDraft is South Florida LHP Shane McClanahan. He is a former Mets draft pi… https://t.co/BBm6xLOWi8Minors
-
As a Met fan, are you happy with the team's selection of Jarred Kelenic? If not, who would you have preferred?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LeboMyEggo: Recap is gonna be fun to write tonight https://t.co/hgXev3A4bgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @capnsammy: @mikemayerMMO Needed a good bounce back year after his 2017 season. Would be nice if he can get up to Binghamton by… https://t.co/yrpc03K8omBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @michaelgbaron: Follow these guys for supreme #Mets @MLBDraft info: @mikemayerMMO @PSLToFlushing @TeddyWKlein @dilipsridhar16… https://t.co/Hfon8Qp1y5Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets