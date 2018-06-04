New York Mets

Mets select OF Kelenic in the first round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft

The New York Mets today announced that the club selected outfielder Jarred Kelenic from Waukesha West High School (WI) with the sixth overall pick in the first-round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft. &nbsp;

