Former Mets first-round pick Dunn throws longest career MILB outing

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Former Mets first-round pick Justin Dunn struck out 10 batters in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision for High-A St. Lucie on Monday, his best outing as a professional pitcher.

